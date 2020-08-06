Guns N’ Roses reschedule UK tour and European dates for 2021 – buy your tickets
The new Guns N' Roses tour dates have been moved to next year.
Guns N’Roses has rescheduled its live tour and moved the UK and European dates to 2021.
The band was due to tour Europe this year with the original dates starting in May at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the tour had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now the band has announced new dates, which now begins in Portugal on 2nd June, 2021.
The new London dates are now on 18th and 19th June.
Tweeting the news the band wrote: “Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021.
“Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.
“We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage.”
European tour dates rescheduled ???? pic.twitter.com/zMuHPr36Vd
— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) August 4, 2020
If you bought tickets originally these are still valid, but the remaining tickets are now also on sale for the new dates.
Buy Guns N’ Roses tour tickets
Guns N’ Roses UK and European tour dates
June 2021
2nd June – Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Lisbon, Portugal
5th June – Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain
12th June – Nygatan 27, Solvesborg, Sweden
18th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
19th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
22nd June – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland
24th June – Green, Glasgow, Scotland
30th June – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
The band also recently announced its rescheduled live dates for its North American tour.
Guns N’ Roses may have postponed their tour dates, but they have been busy working on new music instead.