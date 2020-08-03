Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Going Out
  3. Tickets
  4. Download Festival 2021 headliners revealed – how to get tickets

Download Festival 2021 headliners revealed – how to get tickets

The festival takes place in June 2021

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Download Festival

Download Festival has revealed its 2021 lineup with Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down all headlining next year.

Advertisement

The festival will return on Wednesday, 2nd June and run through the weekend to Sunday, 6th June, 2021.

The three-day festival with bring together rock, punk, hardcore and metal acts together with the lineup including Deftones, KORN, Steel Panther and The Distillers – and more bands are still to be announced.

Book your Download Festival tickets

Kiss is to perform at the Download Festival, in a UK exclusive – after a 45 year career of rock ‘n’ roll.

The band was due to perform this year in their final Download festival  appearance, but due to COVID-19 the festival was pushed back a year.

System Of A Down will also be performing in another UK exclusive.

“We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next,” bassist Shavo Odadjian said. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”

Biffy Clyro also join the lineup. The band headlined in 2017.

There are 70 confirmed acts for the festival in 2021 with more to be revealed. Steel Panther, Creeper and Rise Against also join the roster.

Download Festival 2021 lineup

  • KISS
  • Biffy Clyro
  • System Of A Down
  • A.A. Williams
  • Airbourne
  • Alestorm
  • Anchor Lane
  • Baroness
  • Blackout Problems
  • Black Veil Brides
  • Bleed From Within
  • Blues Pills
  • Bokassa
  • Bush
  • Cellar Door Moon Crow
  • Cemetery Sun
  • Creeper
  • Daughtry
  • Dead Label
  • Dead Posey
  • Deftones
  • Dirty Honey
  • Dying Fetus
  • Electric Wizard
  • Employed To Serve
  • Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • Funeral For A Friend
  • Gojira
  • Haken
  • Hatari
  • Higher Power
  • Holding Absence
  • Hot Milk
  • Killswitch Engage
  • Kill The Lights
  • KORN
  • JJ Wilde
  • Joyous Wolf
  • Lacuna Coil
  • Loathe
  • Lotus Eater
  • Marianas Trench
  • Modern Error
  • Obituary
  • Of Mice & Men
  • Phoxjaw
  • P.O.D.
  • Poppy
  • Powerwolf
  • Press Club
  • Rise Against
  • Sepultura
  • Skillet
  • Sleep Token
  • Spiritbox
  • Steel Panther
  • Stone Broken
  • Temples On Mars
  • Tempt
  • Theory
  • The Darkness
  • The Distillers
  • The Faim
  • The Hara
  • The Wildhearts
  • Those Damn Crows
  • Tiny Moving Parts
  • Twin Temple

For Download tickets you can book now. There are a variety of options from quiet camping to standard camping. 

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

graze snack boxes

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get your first Graze box free!

Receive perfectly portioned snacks delivered straight to your door

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

A$AP Rocky

Rolling Loud Festival heads to Europe with A$AP Rocky – tickets, venue, dates and prices

Reading and Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds festival 2020 line-up with Stormzy and Rage Against the Machine – tickets

Dave Chappelle performs

Dave Chappelle extends UK tour – how to get tickets, prices and resale

Boomtown Festival 2020

Boomtown Festival 2020 reveals 200 act line-up – tickets, stages and acts