Diversity announce 2021 UK tour with 40 dates – how to get tickets

The nation’s favourite dance troupe is back with another UK tour next year.

Diversity announced a 40 date live tour around the UK in 2021 with all tickets on sale today (10am on Friday, 6th March).

The group appeared on series three of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, but have appeared on various shows like The Greatest Dancer since then.

The tour, called Connected, is the group’s 11th to travel the UK and is themed around social media, the internet and how technology connects and disconnects us all.

Founder and choreographer Ashley Banjo said: “Every year that goes by, and every time we get to create a new touring show, I cannot believe we are still lucky enough to get to do this. But even after all this time, we are still growing, and this new decade and new chapter for Diversity is sure to be something even more special than the last. I truly do believe that we are all connected in more ways than one and I cannot wait to bring this to life on stage.”

When do tickets for Diversity 2021 go on sale?

Diversity’s 40 date tour went on sale at 10am. Buy your tickets here.

Diversity 2021 UK tour dates

Fri 19 Mar – Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

Sat 20 Mar – Convention Centre, Harrogate

Sun 21 Mar – Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Tue 23 Mar – Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno

Fri 26 Mar – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Sat 27 Mar – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham (matinee & evening)

Tue 30 Mar – Derngate, Northampton

Wed 31 Mar – Derngate, Northampton

Fri 2 Apr– Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sat 3 Apr – Bonus Arena, Hull

Sun 4 Apr – City Hall, Sheffield (matinee & evening)

Tue 6 Apr – Sage, Gateshead

Wed 7 Apr – Sage, Gateshead

Fri 9 Apr – Hexagon, Reading

Sat 10 Apr – Hexagon, Reading (matinee only)

Tue 13 Apr – Hippodrome, Bristol

Wed 14 Apr – Hippodrome, Bristol

Fri 16 Apr – London Palladium

Sat 17 Apr – London Palladium

Wed 21 Apr – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Fri 23 Apr – Opera House, Blackpool

Sat 24 Apr – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Sun 25 Apr – Barbican, York

Tue 27 Apr – Regent, Ipswich

Fri 30 Apr – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Sat 1 May – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (matinee & evening)

Sun 2 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Wed 5 May – G Live, Guildford

Thu 6 May – G Live, Guildford

Sat 8 May – Brighton Centre (matinee & evening)

Sun 9 May – Pavilions, Plymouth

Tue 11 May – Sands Centre, Carlisle

Fri 14 May – Palace Theatre, Manchester

Sat 15 May – Palace Theatre, Manchester (matinee & evening)

Tue 18 May – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Fri 21 May – New Theatre, Oxford

Sat 22 May – BIC, Bournemouth (matinee & evening)

Tue 25 May – Regent, Stoke

Fri 28 May – Kings Theatre, Glasgow

Sat 29 May – Kings Theatre, Glasgow (matinee & evening)