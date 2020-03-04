MLB London series tickets have just been released for 2020 – how to get yours

Fans of the US and Canada-based Major League Baseball will now be able to witness all the nail-biting action of the exciting sport live, right here in the UK.

Following the runaway success of last year’s MLB event, 2020 will see the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs for what promises to be a dramatic game this summer.

The 2019 showdown between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in London was the most attended MLB games in over 15 years. Now, with just 100 days to go to the 2020 event, this year’s MLB London series looks set to be as exciting as ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MLB London series 2020, including how to get your tickets.

When is the MLB London Series 2020?

The Mitel & MLB London series will be in June this year on Saturday 13th at 6.10pm and Sunday 14th at 4.10pm.

Where is MLB London Series 2020?

The MLB London events will take place at London Stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London.

When do MLB London tickets go on sale?

Early tickets for the events will be available from 12pm on Wednesday 4th March.

General release tickets will be available from 12pm Thursday 5th March.

How to get tickets for MLB London Series 2020

Tickets for the events are available through official retailer Ticketmaster:

