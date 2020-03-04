FriendsFest returns this summer – how to get tickets for all four locations

FriendsFest is back in the UK this summer – 25 years after the first episode aired, yeah we feel old too.

The celebration of everything Friends, or, as they put it the “ultimate celebration of the world’s favourite TV show”, visits four locations; London, Bristol, Manchester, and Milton Keynes.

What is FriendsFest?

Apart from a big old celebration of all things Friends it lets fans walk around the sets from Monica’s apartment to the Central Perk coffee shop while getting a few pictures. You can even PIVOT! on the stairwell with a friend and that giant mattress recreating the iconic scene.

There’s also an opportunity to recreate the title sequence with your friends, umbrellas in hand.

There’s a Friends themed bar too and you can sample the Turkey sandwich.

How to get tickets to FriendsFest 2020

General sale tickets for FriendsFest go on sale Friday, 6th March at 10am. Get your tickets here.

When is FriendsFest back?

FriendsFest starts on 2nd August, 2020 in Manchester with dates throughout August and September.

Tour dates are as follows:

