Alexander, who previously starred in Russell T Davies's It's a Sin, will play Algernon Moncrieff, while further casting will be announced soon.

Alexander said in a statement: "I’m over the moon to be returning to a West End stage to take on the fabulous role of Algernon Moncrieff in Oscar Wilde’s most fun and favoured play.

"I’ve always hugely admired Wilde - he’s a true icon, not only a hugely successful and influential 19th century writer but also a trailblazing queer artist who fearlessly pushed against the expectations of society. He was a pioneer of LGBTQ+ rights before such a thing existed and I’m so excited and proud to get the chance to inhabit his work."

Olly Alexander for The Importance of Being Earnest Danny Kasirye

This new run will once again be directed by Max Webster, who said: "I am ecstatic that The Importance of Being Earnest is transferring to the West End starring the brilliant Olly Alexander this September for a winter run.

Read more:

"The creative team and I really wanted to honour Oscar Wilde's life and work and celebrate his legendary wit, fabulousness and imaginative freedom with this production. We found that the play felt amazingly fresh and contemporary, and there was an incredible audience response night after night during its original run at the National Theatre.

"I can't wait to share this production again, with audiences in the West End, and am especially excited to work with Olly who I am certain will create a new and fabulous take on Wilde's iconic character Algenon Moncreiff."

Tickets for this new run of The Importance of Being Earnest will go on sale to the general public on Monday 16th June at 12pm.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This news comes one week after Gatwa was replaced in another role, with his Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper at the end of the season finale of Doctor Who.

Gatwa will soon be seen in another stage production, Born With Teeth, in which he stars opposite Edward Bluemel, while his next screen role will be in film The Roses, as part of an ensemble cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman.

The Importance of Being Earnest will run at the Noël Coward Theatre in London from 18th September 2025 to 10th January 2026, ahead of a theatre release in February 2025.

Ad

Head to our Going Out section for the latest releases. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.