Radio Times centenary logo
  1. Home
  2. Going Out
  3. New Year’s Eve Events

New Year’s Eve Events

New Year's Eve Firework display
Best UK New Year's Eve Events to celebrate 2023
Find out about all the new places, events and celebrations taking place across London and the wider UK this New Year's Eve.

Get ready for New Year’s Eve 2023

New Year’s Eve is a chance to stay up late, reflect on 2023 and welcome in the new year. With indoor, and outdoor, New Year’s Eve events taking place across the Capital, and firework displays across the UK, here is some inspiration on how you could spend the 31st December. And if fireworks and late nights aren’t your style, we’ve picked out some concerts, shows and family-friendly experiences that might take your fancy instead.

Our Top Picks

best west end shows

Best West End shows, musicals and plays you need to see in London

A candlelight concert with musicians playing instruments

Best candlelight concerts to see in November 2023

ABBA voyage

ABBA Voyage 2023: What is it, where is it, best seats and how to buy tickets?

best spa day experience london uk 2023

Best spa experiences in London: mid-week treatments to luxury spa days

Discover New Years Eve Events:

Family Friendly Alternative New Year's Eve Concerts & Shows