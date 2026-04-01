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British acting favourites Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner star in 'seductive' first look at new take on classic story
Get a closer look at The Crown and Rivals stars in the major revival.
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Published: Wednesday, 1 April 2026 at 3:56 pm
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