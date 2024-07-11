In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Williams revealed he had auditioned for Cabaret while taking part on Strictly and for him, it felt like "a walk in the park" in comparison to the Saturday live shows.

"After doing that amazing experience, I kind of felt like I could conquer anything," he explained.

"When I walked into the audition I was like, 'Cool! Let's go.' Of course I was a little bit nervous, but compared to what I was doing on a Saturday night, it really was a walk in the park."

Layton Williams for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

While the performer had an exemplary time on the competition, with him receiving the first 40 of the series and making it all the way to the final, some moments were overshadowed by relentless trolling he received.

However, Williams did not let online trolls undermine his experience. Toward the end of the competition last year, Williams spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press and said it would not define his journey.

He noted that he was "aware" that him taking part in the show would "have some noise", but admitted he was "definitely not anticipating how much it had".

Williams continued: "I'm not the only person that's been in this position, so I don't understand why it's shock horror news, because I'm not first, [and I] won't be the last. Just, let's keep it moving."

Layton stars as Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club until 21st September 2024, with tickets available here.

Meanwhile, Layton & Nikita Live! is at Theatre Royal Drury Lane London on 16th July – you can pick up tickets here.

