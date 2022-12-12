Why not give the gift of a quiet night in this Christmas? With this offer, which is valid between 12th to 22nd December whilst stocks last, you can buy a Deliveroo gift card for 10 per cent off. Instead of worrying about whether your friend would like the smell of that scented candle, or trying to remember if you got your cousin socks last year as well, buy them a gift you know they'll love — a takeaway.

For a lot of us, it's the busiest time of year. Whether it's festive drinks, the work Christmas party, or trekking to four different post offices to collect all the presents you've ordered, it can be hard to find a minute to yourself. That's where Deliveroo comes in.

Here at RadioTimes.com we love TV, and sometimes there's nothing better than a night in, away from all the socialising, watching your favourite shows with a takeaway. Chicken tikka in front of Strictly Come Dancing? Count us in. Steamed dumplings with noodle soup while catching up on The Crown? Sign us up.

You can also order groceries on Deliveroo. Save someone in your life the ordeal of donning four jumpers, gloves, a hat and a scarf just to go to the shops in January, when they can get their shopping delivered straight to their front door.

So, here's all the information about how Deliveroo works, plus how to get hold of a 10 per cent discount on gift cards.

Get 10 per cent off gift cards at Deliveroo

How does Deliveroo work?

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is a delivery service which lets local restaurants and food grocers deliver to your door. It has partnered with over 160,000 restaurants and grocers worldwide, and lets you get rapid and reliable food deliveries straight to your front door.

Go on the Deliveroo website and enter your postcode and you'll see a list of restaurants and grocers that are in your local area to order from. You order from one outlet at a time, and once you've placed your order, Deliveroo sends one of their riders to collect it. You can track online when it has been collected, and see how far away the rider is from your home.

Get 10 per cent off gift cards at Deliveroo

What restaurant and shops are on Deliveroo?

Deliveroo works with thousands of restaurants and shops in the UK and Ireland to make sure you can get all your favourite dishes and groceries as quickly as possible. It's important to remember that with Deliveroo, it's all about making the most of your local neighbourhood, which means a lot of the outlets are smaller, independent businesses.

But Deliveroo does also partner with lots of big companies, too. On the grocery side, you could order from the likes of Co-op, Waitrose and Partners, and Morrisons. A lot of our favourite restaurants are also on Deliveroo, from Nandos and Wagamama to KFC and Five Guys.

To find out where you can order from, visit the Deliveroo website and put in your address or postcode. Enjoy!

Get 10 per cent off gift cards at Deliveroo

How to get a 10 per cent discount on Deliveroo gift cards

Whether it's spent on a takeaway or groceries, we think a Deliveroo gift card makes a pretty perfect gift. And now, with our discount, you can buy one for 10 per cent off.

When buying a gift card you choose the amount you want to give — whether it's £20, £40, £60, £80, or £100, or you can choose a custom amount. You then enter the recipient's email address, write a message, and select the date you want your gift card to be delivered to them on.

And these gift cards aren't just great for Christmas, either. Whether it's your friend's birthday, or your partner has a job interview, sending the gift card for a particular day means you can give the gift of tasty food and put a smile on someone's face at the moment they really need a pick me up.

Get 10 per cent off gift cards at Deliveroo

The offer is valid between 12th and 22nd December while stocks last. You can buy up to five gift cards using this offer, and the gift cards need to be used within one year of purchasing.

Advertisement

Looking for other gifts this Christmas? We've got you covered with guides on everything from the best Harry Potter gifts to the best gifts to buy at the last minute.