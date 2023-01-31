Galentine’s Day ideas and gifts: 15 best ways to treat your gal pals

Galentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the women in your life who love and support you no matter what. In the wise words of The Rembrandts: “When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year,” who else do you turn to but your girlfriends?

Yes, love is in the air – we all know that. Just like we all know that Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. But before you splash out on chocolate hearts or perhaps make solo plans for the 14th this year, you might want to know about another special event: Galentine’s Day.

The term Galentine’s was first coined by Leslie Knope in the American sitcom Parks and Recreation as an excuse for brunch and presents with your gal pals. Sadly, the US Congress never made it a national holiday like she wanted, but thankfully the rest of us were here to make it a permanent part of female culture.

So, to celebrate the ones who are there for you when the rain starts to pour, the RadioTimes.com have put together a list of the best ideas and experiences to do this Galentine’s Day. We’ve included a range of prices and activities, with everything needed for cosy nights in to full on days out.

It’s true that girls just wanna have fun, so round up a group of your best gal pals and try out this list of activities for Galentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day 2023 date ideas and gifts at a glance:

Best Galentine’s Day ideas and activities for 2023

Six the Musical

Six the Musical

If you want to celebrate female solidarity, what could be better than a trip to the West End to watch Six? The embodiment of ladies celebrating ladies, this musical focuses on the six wives of Henry VIII as they transform from tragic Tudor queens into pop icons. Now permanently reigning at the Vaudeville Theatre, this musical re-imagines the dreary tale of King Henry’s wives into one of female empowerment – and will leave you ready to take on the world.

Buy Six the Musical tickets from £21 at London Theatre Direct

Bottomless Pizza and Prosecco for Two at Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza

Buyagift

90 minutes in a room with endless pizza and bottomless Prosecco isn’t just something you dreamed about one time. It’s real and available at Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza in Southwark. Tuck in with slices of pizza brought straight from the oven, and while you’re there, make use of the venue’s pool table, darts, table football, epic shooter basketball, and photobooth to flip your experience into something truly memorable.

Buy Bottomless Pizza and Prosecco for Two at Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza from £72 at Buyagift

Bridget Jones Walking Tour of Locations for Two

Universal Pictures

Relive the tale of Britain’s favourite single lady (no, not Beyoncé) with this Bridget Jones locations tour. With your tour guide you will visit all the spots in central London where Renée Zellweger’s Bridget made a fool of herself. From the church where they held Daniel Cleaver’s funeral to her own apartment in Borough Market, you’ll be able to step into the shoes of this beloved character.

Buy Bridget Jones Walking Tour of Locations for Two from £30 at Red Letter Days

Axe and Knife Throwing for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Release your inner warrior with this 60 minute axe throwing session in the beautiful Nottingham countryside. If you’ve got any pent up rage or just want to live the life of a Celt, then give this a go. You’ll be given expert help and even given the chance to compete with your girlfriends to see which of you would make the best Boudica.

Buy Axe and Knife Throwing for Two from £40 at Virgin Experience Days

Spa and Beauty Indulgent Choice Voucher for Two

BuyAGift

In today’s world ,self-care is essential and every now and again all you need is a bit of pampering. This multi-choice beauty voucher gives you a choice of spa treatments from over 200 locations, with brands such as Riverhills, Marriott and Schmoo Hilton Hotels included. With everything from facials and massages to manicures and photoshoots, this gift card has all the ingredients for a girls’ day.

Buy Spa and Beauty Indulgent Choice Voucher for Two from £49.99 at Buyagift

The London Craft Gin Cruise for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Calling all gin drinkers: this cruise up and down the River Thames lets you take in the gorgeous London scenery, all the while sipping on a refreshing G&T. With experts on board to guide you through the tasting, you’ll receive your first four drinks for free.

Buy The London Craft Gin Cruise for Two from £100 at Virgin Experience Days

Retro Bicycle Day Hire with Champagne and Strawberries for Two

Virgin Experience Days

For a picturesque day from a ’50s musical, check out this opportunity to hire two retro bicycles complete with champagne and strawberries. In the wicker basket of your Pashley bike, you’ll be kitted out with flowers, champagne, and strawberries as well as blankets, flutes and a vintage glass cake stand to help take your picnic back in time. And the cherry on the cake? There’s a retro leather radio to really add to the ambience.

Buy Retro Bicycle Day Hire with Champagne and Strawberries for Two from £150 at Virgin Experience Days

Afternoon Tea London Sightseeing Bus Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

This voucher lets you enjoy a selection of scones and cakes all from the top deck of a Routemaster bus. Seeing the sights of London with a pot of tea to go with it? It doesn’t get more English than that! The Brigit’s Bakery bus will provide sweet treats as well as a range of sandwiches, and there are staff on hand.

Buy Afternoon Tea London Sightseeing Bus Tour for Two from £120 at Buyagift

Alpaca Walk and Meet the Animals For Two

Virgin Experience Days

Need a little bit of help from a furry friend? Then venture out to the Luck Tails Alpaca Farm just outside of Birmingham. Here you’ll get to each walk your own alpaca and learn all about their lives at the farm. There’ll be a chance to stop and take pictures with your new friend and the opportunity to feed some of the other animals.

Buy Alpaca Walk and Meet the Animals For Two at Lucky Tails Alpaca Farm from £30 at Virgin Experience Days

Cocktail Masterclass with Two Course Dining at Revolución de Cuba for Two

Become a bartender for a day and mix yourself up three classic cocktails including a mojito, and a choice of Amor Cubana, Pornstar Rumtini, Classic Margarita, Pina Colada or Espresso Rumtini. The 90 minute masterclass, which will include games and activities, will then be followed by a two-course meal from a set menu of Cuban-inspired mains and desserts. For the non-drinkers, there is also a mocktail version available for £70.

Buy Cocktail Masterclass with Two Course Dining at Revolución de Cuba for Two from £80 at Buyagift

Magic Wand Making Experience

Virgin Experience Days

If you didn’t get that Hogwarts letter then this experience will get you there in no time. At Wands and Wizard Exploratorium in Soho, you’ll finally get the chance to step into a world of magic and choose your own wand – although as you know, the wand chooses the witch really.

Buy Magic Wand Making Experience from £35 at Virgin Experience Days

Best Galentine’s Day gifts for 2023

Joe & Seph’s Popcorn Movie Night In Quiz Gift Box

Virgin Experience Days

Fancy a quiet night in with the girls? Never fear, as this gift box has everything you need. For entertainment, you have a movie trivia game suitable for everyone from film novice to nerd. For eating, you have four uniquely flavoured packets of popcorn, including toffee apple, caramel, Belgian chocolate and mature cheddar. It’s perfect for an indoor night of indulgence.

Buy Joe & Seph’s Popcorn Movie Night In Quiz Gift Box from £34 at Virgin Experience Days

Make Your Own Face Mask Kit

Not on the Highstreet

If you want to work for your pampering then give this kit a go. With instructions and all the ingredients you need, it couldn’t be simpler to make your own face mask and store it in your own labelled pot. With enough for 10 uses, this kit will treat you for more than just Galentine’s.

Buy a Make Your Own Face Mask Kit from £19.95 at Not on the Highstreet

Bouquet of flowers from Bloom & Wild

Bloom and Wild

Flowers don’t just have to be a from a romantic partner. If you love your girlfriend and want to show her a bit of appreciation this Galentine’s Day, buy her a gorgeous bouquet.

Buy a bouquet of flowers from £29 at Bloom & Wild

The Body shop Blissful Strawberry range

The Body Shop

Treat your gal pal to something calming and sweet with The Body Shop’s range of Blissful Strawberry products. With shower gel, body mist and body cream, these items make up a heavenly self-care box. Prices start at £8 for the shower gel and go up to £20 for the Eau de Toilette, and of course there are dozens of other scents to choose from.

Buy The Body shop Blissful Strawberry range from £8 at The Body Shop

