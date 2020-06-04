How to watch Coriolanus starring Tom Hiddleston online for free

The National Theatre has been making many of its most popular past productions free to view, in aid of supporting theatres hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The latest performance is Donmar Warehouse’s Coriolanus, starring Marvel’s Tom Hiddleston as a Roman general whose foray into politics results in tragic consequences…

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the National Theatre’s Coriolanus.

How can I watch National Theatre’s Coriolanus?

The play will be streaming on the National Theatre’s official YouTube channel from 7pm BST on Thursday 4th June, and will be available for exactly a week.

The performance was filmed live on stage at the Donmar Warehouse, by National Theatre Live, back in 2014.

You can watch it by clicking here or by watching the link below. The show’s running time is 2hrs 40mins hours, with a very short interval.

What is Shakespeare’s Coriolanus about?

William Shakespeare’s tragedy Coriolanus (written between 1605 and 1608) tells the real-life story of Roman leader Caius Marcius Coriolanus (played in the show by Hiddleston).

Coriolanus is a legendary warrior and hero whose actions save Rome, but when he ventures into politics he finds there are enemies around every corner…

The cast also includes Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, League of Gentlemen), Hadley Fraser (Young Frankenstein), Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter film series) and Deborah Findlay (Allelujah!, Top Girls).

