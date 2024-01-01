Experience Christmas with a sprinkling of Chester Zoo magic

Warm up your winter with gifts, experiences and brrrilliant days out!

Unforgettable winter adventures

Looking for the perfect way to kick off your Christmas celebrations? Then wrap up warm and head to the zoo for a day out to remember!

A trip to the zoo can be so much more than you can imagine with a Chester Zoo experience day. Dine with Asiatic lions, meet Rothschild’s giraffes or explore the zoo before it opens to the public. Experiences at Chester Zoo offer a once in a lifetime opportunity to get closer to incredible animals and plants, plus you can meet the zoo’s resident experts.

If you want, you can even visit the zoo at night as it’s transformed into a spectacular wonderland, full of sparkle and illumination for the annual winter event, The Lanterns. Tickets are selling fast, so book now to avoid disappointment!

There’s so much to discover, no matter what the season, so book a trip to the zoo for a festive adventure you’ll never forget…