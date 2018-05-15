Entertainment

Accessibility Links

Dani Dyer Love Island

Why isn’t Love Island on TV tonight?

Two new girls are about to enter Love Island 2018 and viewers are desperate for one of them to be right for Alex

Two new girls are about to enter Love Island 2018 and viewers are desperate for one of them to be right for Alex

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Dumped Charlie on his Love Island exit: I should have coupled up with Megan

Hayley Hughes, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Hayley looks back on her Love Island exit – and Brexit: “It’s a good thing that the girls educated me on it”

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Love Island

Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker.

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Megan Barton Hanson, Love Island

Who is Megan Barton Hanson? Meet the Love Island contestant who says she’s “too honest”

Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV, FT)

Where is Love Island filmed?

Love Island: Aftersun

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun this week?

When is the Love Island 2018 final?

Love Island’s Alex is related to a former Prime Minister

Love Island fans know who’s going to be dumped – but they think there’s a twist

Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Who is Rosie Williams? Meet the Love Island contestant and “unpredictable” solicitor

Love Island contestants group shot

How do I get the Love Island app and how does it work?

Love Island contestants group shot

How to vote on Love Island

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours

The Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

Strictly 2018 Will all four judges be back for the new series?

New Strictly professionals, BBC Pictures, SL

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Full list of CONFIRMED professional dancers

Strictly logo

Strictly Come Dancing’s first celebrities have signed up for the new series

Brendan Cole says his “cards were marked” on Strictly ever since he mocked Shirley Ballas

Are these young Britain’s Got Talent ballroom stars future Strictly Come Dancing professionals?

Strictly Come Dancing: Chloe Hewitt

Strictly Come Dancing pro Chloe Hewitt opens up about her departure from the show

The X Factor

Simon Cowell The X Factor 2017

Who's joining Simon? The X Factor 2018 judges line-up rumours

The X Factor live shows

After yet another revamp, is Simon Cowell out of ideas for The X Factor?

Louis Walsh The X Factor 2017

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger quit The X Factor – again

The X Factor live show 1 - judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger

The X Factor brings back arena auditions for 2018

How to enter The X Factor 2018

2018 entertainment and reality TV at a glance

From Indigo Productions THE 23RD NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS Tuesday 23rd January 2018, 7.30pm, ITV Pictured: Host Dermot O'Leary with one of the coveted National TV Awards

Dermot O'Leary: "I've never actually watched Strictly"

Dermot O’Leary: “I’ve never actually watched Strictly”

