Don’t miss CBS Reality’s true crime offering this September
With a stable of shows that get under the skin of some of the most intriguing crimes ever, CBS Reality will have you hooked all month
True crime TV has that unique ability to get us all talking. At its best, it’s a fascinating window into the human condition, and speaks to that innate desire in all of us to solve mysteries and gain an insight into the lives of others. And this September, CBS Reality has an irresistible line-up of shows from across the world that will have you absolutely gripped.
Let’s take a look at what you can look forward to...
Medical Detectives
Double bills on Thursdays and Fridays at 10pm, 10 September – 2 October
Fans of the legendary show Forensic Files rejoice! Medical Detectives, produced in the US under the title “Forensic Files”, returns with brand new episodes. Analysing evidence, the medical detectives solve real crimes using forensic techniques, alongside reconstructions. This series explores how forensic tools have been used to help turn cold cases around and unravel previously unsolved crimes including the case of a missing Yale student, a Texan serial killer and a suitcase murder.
Evidence of Evil
Wednesdays at 10pm, 9 September – 28 October
Technology has had a huge impact on crime investigations in recent years. This series explores these developments by taking a look at how they have changed the course of some of the most startling criminal cases of the past two decades. Facilities available at the time may have been unable to help. Nowadays, forensic tools and techniques are constantly being developed to help catch up and decrypt the mass of evidence left behind at crime scenes - now there’s no such thing as a cold case.
Murder by the Sea
Tuesdays at 10pm, 8 September – 6 October
Explore the dark side of Britain’s seaside towns, diving deep into the alarming truths of their coastal killers. Some of the most strange and complexed murders ever recorded in British criminal history have taken place at our famous coastal resorts; the grand hotels playing host to some truly alarming crimes, and the seafronts doubling as stalking grounds for the most villainous serial killers.
Forensics
Mondays at 10pm, 7 September – 12 October
How can we ever really know what measures are taken every day to protect our way of life? New Zealand-based series Forensics goes some way to answering that question. It’s produced in collaboration with the ESR (blood specialist) scientists – the heroes who use science as the secret weapon in the war on crime and anything else that represents any danger to the Kiwi public. From infectious diseases to outbreaks of disease-carrying pests, science is the vital key that unlocks the chain of events that occurred at the heart of these cases.