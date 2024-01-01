Don’t miss CBS Reality’s true crime offering this September

With a stable of shows that get under the skin of some of the most intriguing crimes ever, CBS Reality will have you hooked all month

True crime TV has that unique ability to get us all talking. At its best, it’s a fascinating window into the human condition, and speaks to that innate desire in all of us to solve mysteries and gain an insight into the lives of others. And this September, CBS Reality has an irresistible line-up of shows from across the world that will have you absolutely gripped.

Let’s take a look at what you can look forward to...