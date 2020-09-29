Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Get 100 easy-to-plant alliums to transform your garden for just £20!
Advertisement feature

Get 100 easy-to-plant alliums to transform your garden for just £20!

Close-up shot of an Allium

Established in 1993, Hayloft is renowned for offering a substantial and ever-changing range of plants, and prides itself on sourcing unique and rare varieties for you to showcase in your own garden. The Ultimate Allium collection is specially selected from the most interesting, unusual alliums for garden performance and satisfaction. Plant in autumn and shining spheres of colour will add dimension to your borders and hover magically above your decorative pots as your alliums flower through May and June. Cut flowers to add to bouquets or leave the blooms to dry for ornamental purposes during late summer. Get an Ultimate Allium Mix of 50 for £19.99, or an Ultimate Allium Mix of 100 for just 1p more!

Advertisement

Note:

❚  Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

What you’ll get

The Ultimate Allium Mix of 100 bulbs comprises 20 sphaerocephalon, 20 Purple Sensation, 10 nigrum, 10 christophii, 20 cowanii and 20 oreophilum. These garlic derivatives, once known for their medicinal qualities as much as their flavour, are easy to grow in well-drained soil in sun or partial shade.

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Getty, TL

Best broadband deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

Youtube Screenshot

Best Smyths deals ahead of Black Friday

Introducing deals

Discover the new initiative from RadioTimes.com. Not only will it save you money on the things you love, but it will also help fund the quality content we bring you for free! 

Best Smart TV Stick Deals

Best smart TV stick deals ahead of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day