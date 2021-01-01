Save 40% off this Bread Making Bundle

If you’d love to be able to bake your own bread but have always been put off by the thought of finding a good recipe, sourcing all the ingredients and then faffing about weighing them all out, the Small Bread Box Bundle from Britain Loves Baking is perfect for you! It includes four bread recipes and all the ingredients (you’ll just need to add water), plus you’ll also receive an apron and a recipe book. This bundle usually costs £44, but with this exclusive deal you’ll save 40%, making it just £25.99, plus £4.99 delivery. Simply use the code SMBREADBOX2021 at the checkout.

Ready to get baking? Don’t forget to use the code SMBREADBOX2021 at the checkout. The Small Bread Box comes with all the finest ingredients you need for four real bread recipes, weighed out for you, accompanied with really easy step-by-step instructions. You can also download the Bake With Libby Step By Step guide to making any of the recipes in the box.

The recipes in this box include:

Greg’s Garlic & Herb Rolls

Foolproof Crusty French Baguettes

Tuscan Polenta Bread

Walnut, Cinnamon & Sultana bread

You’ll also receive a stylish apron and a bread recipe book for more baking inspiration.

Britain Loves Baking is the new home of family baking. Whether you’ve recently discovered the joys of baking, or are an accomplished baker looking for new ideas, Britain Loves Baking provides all the ambient and dry ingredients you need to create great sweet treats or yummy bread in one baking box delivered direct to your door. It takes all the fuss out of finding that perfect bread or cake recipe – and sourcing all the ingredients.

You can choose from a selection of baking boxes created by the company’s very own Baking Brothers. All the ingredients are of the finest quality and the recipe instructions are super easy to follow, so you don’t need to worry if you can’t tell the difference between folding, mixing and creaming!

Bakers UK-wide, including many celebrity customers, have enjoyed the baking boxes from Britain Loves Baking since its launch last year, and the company now has more than 6,000 customers across the country and in Ireland and the USA.

