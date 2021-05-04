Save 19% on a 12-pack of stunning seasonal blooms

Sunnier days are finally upon us, which probably means you’ll be spending more time relaxing in your garden or chilling out on your balcony. And with PlantSavers’ vibrant Spring Colour Collection, you can go one step further and transform your outdoor space into your very own oasis. This selection of 12 plants can be arranged into a stunning display, a set of pots, or simply kept as they are. Each variety is carefully selected based on what looks great at this time of the year, and includes vibrant violas, dahlias and lots more. Better still, with this exclusive deal, this spectacular set can be yours for just £29.99, instead of the usual £36.99!

The PlantSavers Spring Colour Collection 12-pack features a curated selection of plants, which come in approx. 9cm pots. Some popular species include:

Viola

Ranunculus

Dianthus

Geranium

Bellis

Mysotis ‘Forget me not’

Primula

All orders come with care instructions. Please note, we cannot guarantee specific colours.

