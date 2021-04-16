Save 17% on Kitchen Classic Herb plants

Fresh herbs are a must-have for any kitchen, making this carefully selected assortment of eight plants, from PlantSavers a chef’s best friend! You can grow them on your windowsill, in the garden or on your patio – wherever you have space – then freshly pick them to enhance any dish instantly. What’s more, with this exclusive deal, you can get them for just £24.99, instead of the usual £29.99.

PlantSavers always selects the best seasonal herbs. You will receive a mix of eight herb plants including:

– Rosemary: A vital ingredient for Mediterranean cooking

– Parsley: This old favourite can be chopped to add freshness to any meal

– Basil: The aroma is hard to beat, making it a fantastic addition to pizza and pasta

– Oregano: A robust herb that features in various European cuisines

– Coriander: Adds great flavour to various dishes, a common ingredient in Asian recipes

– Mint: Add to drinks or for a refreshing feature in your cooking

– Curry Plants: Tastes great and it will smell lovely in your kitchen

– Chamomile: Make your own delightfully calming tea

All herbs are grown in the UK and come in 9cm pots.

Note: These photos may not match the exact plants, varieties, size and state of the plants you receive.

