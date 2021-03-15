Get 50% off this panoramic WiFi camera

Whether you want to keep an eye on children or pets, or simply want to monitor your home or business, the Aquarius 360 Panoramic Camera has got you covered. Built with a clever 360-degree lens to eliminate blind spots, this nifty gadget is easily connected to your home’s WiFi network and can be viewed anywhere with internet connection. The camera is even equipped with a microphone and speaker for two-way communication, so you never have to miss a thing. With this exclusive deal, you can get this smart device for just £24.99, instead of the usual £49.99, plus free delivery!

Along with an all-seeing HD lens that lets you record without blind spots, the Cleverdog Panorama 360 WiFi Camera also comes with these great features…

Real-time video

Remote monitoring

Video replay

Alarm notification

Motion detection

Two-way voice communication

Night vision

A built-in microphone and external speaker

SD card storage (up to 128GB)

Available in blue, grey or black

