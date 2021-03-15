Accessibility Links

Get 50% off this panoramic WiFi camera

Put your mind – and your pockets – at ease with this exclusive deal

Aquarius 360 Panoramic Camera

Whether you want to keep an eye on children or pets, or simply want to monitor your home or business, the Aquarius 360 Panoramic Camera has got you covered. Built with a clever 360-degree lens to eliminate blind spots, this nifty gadget is easily connected to your home’s WiFi network and can be viewed anywhere with internet connection. The camera is even equipped with a microphone and speaker for two-way communication, so you never have to miss a thing. With this exclusive deal, you can get this smart device for just £24.99, instead of the usual £49.99, plus free delivery!

Note:

Along with an all-seeing HD lens that lets you record without blind spots, the Cleverdog Panorama 360 WiFi Camera also comes with these great features…

  • Real-time video
  • Remote monitoring
  • Video replay
  • Alarm notification
  • Motion detection
  • Two-way voice communication
  • Night vision
  • A built-in microphone and external speaker
  • SD card storage (up to 128GB)
  • Available in blue, grey or black

