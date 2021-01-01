Get an outdoor playhouse for under £250!

With the summer holidays just around the corner, you’re probably looking for a way to keep your children entertained that doesn’t involve large amounts of screen time. Happily, this outdoor wooden playhouse from Aosom is the perfect solution. Featuring everything from a mailbox to a serving station, it will provide your little ones with hours of fun in the fresh air. And you can get it for just £249.99 if you take advantage of this exclusive deal!

Aosom is an e-commerce retailer that sells a large range of homeware, garden, pet, office and car products from well-known brands such as Outsunny and Homcom.

With this exclusive deal, you can get an Outsunny Wooden Playhouse plus accessories for £249.99. The specifications are as follows:

Playhouse: 204 cm L x 107 cm W x 140 cm H

Inner space: 100 cm W x 97 cm D

Door: 33 cm W x 48 cm H

Front window: 21 cm W x 37 cm H

Flowerpot holder: 21 cm L x 13 cm W x 13 cm H

Fence: 51 cm L x 44 cm H

Mailbox: 20 cm W x 11.4 cm H

Side window: 46 cm W x 64 cm H

Bench: 59.6 cm W x 20 cm D x 26 cm H

Made from fir wood and water-resistant paint

Suitable for ages three to six

