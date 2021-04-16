Just £9.99 for two Mystery Books from How Novel!

Love to read, but not sure what to read next? Then How Novel’s Mystery Books subscription service is perfect for you. Each month, you’ll get to choose two novels from a curated list of at least five Mystery Books across a range of genres – they’re all paperbacks that have been recently published. The only catch is, you have to base your decision solely on the four hand-drawn illustrations on the front of each wrapped book. The illustrations aim to give you some insight as to what the book is about, and you have to pick the two that most pique your interest. A monthly subscription for two books usually costs £14.99, but with this exclusive deal, you can get your first month for just £9.99, with postage included.

Every Mystery Books order arrives packaged in a gorgeous gift box, complete with an exclusive bookmark featuring a quote by an inspirational female author. Customers get to enjoy the treat of opening up a carefully prepared and personalised parcel, just for them, each month.

Along with their Mystery Books, each subscriber is assigned their very own Pen Pal, a member of the How Novel team, to whom they can write about their books, life and everything in between. Their Pen Pal will then reply each month with a bespoke response!

Established in 2019, the idea for Mystery Books first came from a conversation about the age-old adage ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’. The books sold out at trial events, and since being rolled out on a bigger scale, Mystery Boks has gone from strength to strength and has featured on TV on This Morning, as well as in The Guardian, The Independent, Breathe and GQ.

