Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

If you want to take your at-home workout up a level, this folding exercise bike from BodyFit is perfect for you. This clever bike will help you exercise effectively from the comfort of your own home and is designed to target your quads, hamstrings, calves, hips and buttocks, giving you a total lower body workout. Best of all, with this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on one for the offer price of just £129.99 (the usual price is £139.99), plus £4.99 p&p.

The BodyFit bike features easily adjustable tension, so you can increase or decrease it as desired, and you can adjust the height of the seat to suit you. The bike can also monitor your pulse when holding the front handlebars, plus it tracks your speed, distance and time, so you can try to improve on your performance each time. What’s more, it will track the calories you burn throughout the workout too!

This smart piece of equipment is designed with comfort in mind, so it has a padded back rest and seat to give you the most comfortable workout. It also has handlebars to the side of the seat, so you don’t always have to extend and reach for the front handlebars. And, because the bike is collapsible, it’s incredibly easy to store, making it perfect for smaller homes or if you don’t want it on show all the time.

Specifications:

Dimesions L: 102cm, W: 53cm, H: 119cm

Folded L: 49cm, W: 53cm, H: 139cm

Seat height 80-94cm

Weight 16.8kg

Max user weight 120kg

Requires 2 x AA batteries (not included)

Some assembly required

