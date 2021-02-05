Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Daily deals
  3. Get a utensil bundle for the special price of £44.99

Get a utensil bundle for the special price of £44.99

Upgrade your kitchen with quality equipment with this exclusive deal

Viners Organic 6pc Knife Block Set + Set of 5 Utensils, Bundle of 11pcs

For the best results when it comes to cooking, you need to use the best possible tools, so it’s always worth buying new, high-quality pieces to replace your utensils when they’re past their best. Fortunately, with this exclusive deal, it couldn’t be easier – or more economical – to update all your essentials at the same time, as you can get your hands on this six-piece kitchen set from Mahahome for just £44.99 (plus free standard delivery or £4.50 for fast delivery).

Advertisement

Get your utensil set now

Note:

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

This stylish Mahahome bundle made of natural wheat fibre, recycled steel and bamboo consists of:

  • Viners Organic Natural Knife Block Set, 6pcs
  • Viners Organic Natural Solid Turner, grey
  • Viners Organic Natural Solid Spoon, grey
  • Viners Organic Natural Slotted Spoon, grey
  • Viners Organic Natural Slotted Turner, grey
  • Viners Organic Natural Ladle, grey
Mahahome has been trading as a household goods retailer on London’s high streets under the name of Select & Save since 1994, and the mahahome.com assortment offers branded products from leading suppliers and exclusive lines. Mahahome strives to source excellent quality products at a price that offers great value for money.

You’ll find items for every area of the home, from kitchenware and household storage products to gardening tools and DIY. And, if you don’t find what you’re looking for, Mahahome is happy to source specific items through its well-established relationships with manufacturers and distributors in the housewares sector.

Get your utensil set now

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com

Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Anti-Theft Backpack Small

Get £5 off an anti-theft backpack, plus free delivery!

Advertisement feature Aquarius Accessories
Michelin star food

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Advertisement feature Donald Russell
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

Advertisement feature Mahahome
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Advertisement feature Mahahome