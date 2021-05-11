Get 80% off a Microsoft Office bundle plus free training!

We rely on Microsoft Office for work, study and everything in-between, so being able to access and understand the software is invaluable. If you’re looking to become more proficient, then take advantage of this exclusive deal from Zak Learning. You’ll get 80% off downloadable versions of all the Microsoft 2019 programmes you need, plus you’ll receive a free training course! Simply choose between bundle one, which includes Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Software for just £27.95 instead of the usual £149, or bundle two, which includes the Microsoft Office Professional Pro 2019 Software for £47.95 instead of £239.

Zak Learning is an e-learning specialist provider with more than 20 years of experience in delivering high-quality teaching. It offers a huge range of more than 450 courses and is rated excellent on Trustpilot.

To take advantage of this great deal, simply choose which bundle is right for you. Both are only compatible with devices that use Windows 10.

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Software bundle:

Comes with fully installed 2019 versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and One Note

Once downloaded, this software will always be linked to your Microsoft account

Includes a free Microsoft Office 2019 training course

Microsoft Office Professional Pro 2019 Software bundle:

Comes with fully installed 2019 versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Once downloaded, this software will always be linked to your Microsoft account

Includes a free Microsoft Office 2019 training course

