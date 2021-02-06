Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

Ready to start a new fitness journey and want to keep track of the results along the way? Let these clever Aquarius 9-in-1 smart scales with enhanced functionality help you. Not only do they function like a normal set of scales that measure your body weight, but when you download the accompanying app, you can also get readings of your body fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, Body Mass Index (BMI), Body Metabolic Rate (BMR), body age and visceral fat. And, thanks to this exclusive deal, you can get all this for the offer price of just £29.99 rather than the usual £39.99.

The sleek Aquarius 9-in-1 smart scales are available in a variety of colours including space grey, gold, rose gold and silver, and they feature:

Bluetooth connectivity

Auto-recognition technology

A high-precision strain gauge sensor

A 6mm tempered safety glass platform

A backlit LCD screen 73mm x 29mm

Capacity: 180kg/396lb

Division: 0.1kg/0.2lb

Units: kg/lb/st

An automatic on/off

Low power/overload indication

Battery: 2 x 1.5V AAA – included

Device compatibility with iPhone 4S and higher versions, iPad 3, iPad Mini or higher, Android 4.3 or higher with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.

