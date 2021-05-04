Enjoy 10% off a personalised coir door mat

Whether you’re after the perfect housewarming gift for a friend, or simply want to welcome your own callers in style, Gift Moments’ door mats have got you covered. Not only are they made from coir, which is tougher and more stain-resistant than jute or fabric, but you can also etch your mat with a message of your choice! Best of all, you can enjoy 10% off your order with this exclusive deal. To claim your mat for just £16.99, simply use code DOORMAT10 at checkout.

Advertisement

Take me to the offer!

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

With 21 designs to choose from, don’t miss your chance to snap up this great offer! Simply use the code DOORMAT10 at checkout.

Take me to the offer!

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com