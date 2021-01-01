Nab a 7-piece OutSunny rattan set for under £530!

It doesn’t get much better than enjoying a delicious meal in the garden with your nearest and dearest. And you can make eating al fresco feel extra special with OutSunny’s stylish 7-Piece Rattan Dining Set. Comprising a rattan table and six chairs, along with cushion covers and pads, this sleek set will add a touch of luxury to any outdoor space. Best of all, with this exclusive deal, you can get this top-of-the-range garden furniture for just £526!

Advertisement

To the offer!

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Ready to transform your garden with this deluxe 7-piece OutSunny set? Here are just some of the features you’re sure to love…

• Timeless brown rattan design

• Constructed of high-quality steel frame and PE rattan for long-lasting use

• Cushions are 50mm thick and made with 24D cotton for extra comfort

• Suitable for year-round indoor and outdoor use

• Tabletop is made with 5mm thick toughened glass

To the offer!

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com