Get 40% off a case of mixed Argentinian wines!

Whether you have a special occasion that you’d like to toast, or you simply want a great accompaniment to your meal, you can’t beat a good bottle of wine. And, with this exclusive deal from The Great Wine Co., you can look forward to receiving a mixed case of 12 of some of the very best Argentinian wines for just £63.99 (plus £9.99 delivery). The RRP is £106.80, so that’s a saving of £42.81, with each bottle coming in at an amazing £5.33. Just be quick to take advantage of this offer, as there are only 500 cases available!

This mixed case of beautiful Argentinian wines from The Great Wine Co. includes:

– Six bottles of Vineyards Malbec 2020 Trapiche, a lovely bold red with oaky notes.

– Six bottles of Melodias Pinot Grigio 2019 Trapiche, a refreshing dry white with citrus notes.

With The Great Wine Co., you can be sure that what you’ve ordered will be good. It’s a company run by wine people and their mission is to introduce you to the people who craft this wonderful drink with care, attention and passion so connections can be made, enjoyment shared and enthusiasm encouraged.

The team at The Great Wine Co. will bring you the full, kaleidoscopic picture of vineyards, places and people. And, in our seasonal world, they’ll bring you what’s good on the day, and point you to the right wines for the season’s flavours. They know that great wine experiences are personal, so they’ll always put you, the wine drinker first.

