25% off KINN’s Vegan Eco Cleaning Bundle

If you’re looking for a way to keep your home clean but don’t like using products that contain harmful chemicals, then Kinn Living has the perfect solution for you. As a vegan home essentials brand, Kinn Living makes eco-friendly cleaning and laundry products that use natural ingredients to achieve brilliant results – without polluting your home or the water systems with toxins. With this exclusive deal, you’ll receive a vegan cleaning bundle that includes one Lavender Bathroom Cleaner, one Lavender and Rosemary Kitchen Cleaner, one Lavender and Rosemary Washing Up Liquid and a Lavender Floor Wash, all for just £11.25 plus £2.95 p&p when you enter the code IMxKINN at the checkout!

Established in 2017, Kinn Living is a family-run business that creates eco-friendly and cruelty-free products. What’s more, its cleaning and laundry range doesn’t contain artificial dyes and fragrances. Instead, these items are infused with natural essential oils that will leave your home smelling as fresh as it feels.

The brand won numerous Beauty Wellbeing Awards in 2020, with the Eco Kitchen Cleaner and Eco Washing up Liquid picking up first place in their respective categories, while the Eco Fabric Conditioner was shortlisted as a finalist.

Ready to experience the magic of Kinn Living for yourself? Simple use the code IMxKINN at the checkout to claim your 25% discount now. You’ll receive:

1 x Lavender Bathroom Cleaner

1 x Lavender and Rosemary Kitchen Cleaner

1 x Lavender and Rosemary Washing Up Liquid

1 x Lavender Floor Wash

