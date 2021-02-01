Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Kitchen crockery should always be practical, but with Villeroy and Boch, it can be beautiful too. Indeed, when you buy the Villeroy and Boch Vivo Colour Loop Breakfast and Dinner Plates bundle from Mahahome, every meal will feel like a special occasion, thanks to the timeless design and classic colours of these stunning collections. There are a very limited number of these exclusive bundles available, so make sure you order yours today!

Each set of breakfast and dinner plates contains four delicately crafted dishes in varying hues of grey, sand and blue, which means there are plenty of opportunities to mix and match between collections. The plates have a textured surface for maximum grip and are made from high-quality premium porcelain, which helps to create a sophisticated dining experience every time. What’s more, it’s easy to look after this luxurious crockery since each set is both microwave and dishwasher safe, for ease of use.

