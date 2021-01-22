Save 40% on an Aquarius Bluetooth speaker!

You’ll feel as though you’re listening to your favourite songs for the first time with an Aquarius Bluetooth Speaker, thanks to its incredible sound quality and connection capability. With a punchy 10W of bass and rich tones across an impressive range of frequencies, the speaker offers a full and balanced sound that enhances every song. What’s more, since the acoustics are so far-reaching, you’ll be able to hear them from wherever you are in the house. Ready to let the music play? With this exclusive deal, you can get the speaker for the offer price of just £29.99, rather than the usual £49.99.

The Aquarius Bluetooth Speaker comes in a stylish matt black and is completely wireless, so it’s an unobtrusive addition to any room in the house. Plus, thanks to the handy power panel on the front, it’s a cinch use. With just the touch of a button, you can switch modes, press play or pause, adjust the volume and even connect your music to multiple Aquarius speakers at the same time.

Specifications:

Working range: up to 10 metres

Bluetooth versions: V4.0+EDR Class 2

Speaker: 40mm

Loudspeaker output: 2*3W

Battery charge time: 4 hours

Play time for speakers: 10 hours

Standby time: 20 hours

Get 40% off now

