Get third off a Beurer daylight therapy lamp!

With short days and gloomy weather, this time of year can be tough for everyone, but for some people, the lack of sunlight can lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression. The good news is, light therapy has been found to be one of the most effective ways of treating SAD, as it encourages your brain to produce feel-good serotonin – and there couldn’t be a better time to try it! With this exclusive deal, you can let the Beurer TL20 daylight therapy lamp help boost your mood for the offer price of just £52.99 (the usual price is £79.99), including p&p.

Get a third off now

Thanks to LED technology, the Beurer TL20 is compact in size, making it perfectly suited to being used at home and the office, while the versatile, adjustable stand – which can be used horizontally and vertically with two tilt angles – provides flexibility. Other features include:

Exceptionally bright and even illumination

Light intensity: aprrox. 10,000 lux (distance of 10cm)

Flicker-free and UV-free

Energy-saving LED technology

Convenient one-button operation

Medical device

