  Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

9 in 1 Smart Scale

Ready to start a new fitness journey and want to keep track of the results along the way? Let these clever Aquarius 9-in-1 smart scales with enhanced functionality help you. Not only do they function like a normal set of scales that measure your body weight, but when you download the accompanying app, you can also get readings of your body fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, Body Mass Index (BMI), Body Metabolic Rate (BMR), body age and visceral fat. And, thanks to this exclusive deal, you can get all this for the offer price of just £29.99 rather than the usual £39.99.

Get 25% off now

Note:

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

The sleek Aquarius 9-in-1 smart scales are available in a variety of colours including space grey, gold, rose gold and silver, and they feature:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Auto-recognition technology
  • A high-precision strain gauge sensor
  • A 6mm tempered safety glass platform
  • A backlit LCD screen 73mm x 29mm
  • Capacity: 180kg/396lb
  • Division: 0.1kg/0.2lb
  • Units: kg/lb/st
  • An automatic on/off
  • Low power/overload indication
  • Battery: 2 x 1.5V AAA – included
  • Device compatibility with iPhone 4S and higher versions, iPad 3, iPad Mini or higher, Android 4.3 or higher with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.

Get 25% off now

