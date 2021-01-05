Get money off a special edition NutriBlend blender

It’s that time of year when we all start thinking about embracing healthy new eating habits, and the good news is it couldn’t be easier to get started with a Cooks Professional 1000 Edition NutriBlend blender. This powerful 1000W machine has been designed to produce delicious juices from fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds, all at the flick of a switch. What’s more, unlike other blenders, it extracts the nutrients and vitamins from your ingredients by chopping and grinding everything ­– including nutritious skins, seeds and stems – to ensure all the goodness is retained. Best of all, with this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on one for the offer price of just £44.99 (the usual price is £49.99), plus £4.99 p&p.

The 1000 Edition NutriBlend blender comes with a selection of inspiring recipes to get you going, plus a choice of dishwasher-safe tumblers so you can store your juice concoctions for later – or just blend and go!

The 10-piece set includes: the NutriBlend power base (width: 14cm, height: 21cm), a large tumbler (700ml), two small tumblers (350ml), a blender blade, a grinder blade, two tumbler handles and two stay-fresh lids.

So, ready to get blending?

