Get the Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer for just £89.99

Take your bakes to the next level with the stylish Cooks Professional Stand Mixer. Ideal for preparing wonderfully fluffy meringues, bread dough, cake mixes and more, the powerful 1000W motor takes the hard work out of baking, while the large 4.5 litre stainless steel bowl allows you to make more mixtures in one go, so it’s perfect for parties and events! And, with this exclusive deal, you can get this fantastic stand mixer for £89.99 (plus £4.99 P&P) instead of the usual £99.99!

Advertisement

CLAIM YOUR £10 OFF

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Here are just some of the ways the Cooks Professional Stand Mixer will transform your home baking experience:

It includes eight variable speed settings, including a pulse function to make mixing, whipping, whisking and kneading quick and simple

A tilting head makes for easy removal of the mixing bowl

It comes in a range of colours, including silver, black, red and blue, so you can choose the one that looks most stylish in your kitchen

It’s supplied with three innovative attachments: a flat beater, balloon whisk and dough hook, so you can tackle heavy duty mixing with ease

If you register within 30 days of purchase, you’ll get a free extended two-year manufacturer’s warranty

You can mix large quantities without spillage thanks to the 4.5 litre stainless steel mixing bowl

The included clear splash guard stops ingredients spilling out without obstructing your view of the contents

CLAIM YOUR £10 OFF

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com