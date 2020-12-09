Get 15% off this award-winning spice kit and recipe book

Indian cooking is renowned for its delicious use of spices and, with this award-winning set from Spice Kitchen, you can gift somebody special the very best of them. A must-have for any budding chef, the kit includes nine authentic, hand-blended spices that come in a high-quality tin wrapped in a handmade, silk sari wrap for that extra special touch. You’ll also receive a copy of illustrious Indian chef Monisha Bharadwaj’s acclaimed new cookbook, Indian in 7 – it’s no wonder this fantastic set has been named the Great Taste Awards Gift of the Year! And, thanks to this exclusive deal, you can get your hands on it for just £44.19, instead of the usual £51.99, plus free delivery!

Ready to create aromatic, crowd-pleasing Indian curries at home? Here’s what’s you’ll get in Spice Kitchen’s award-winning spice kit:

A stainless steel storage tin, plus seven removable tins and resealable spice packets

A metal spoon for accurate measuring

A handmade silk wrap made from silk sari material

20g garam masala

20g chilli powder

20g cumin seeds

20g ground coriander

20g turmeric powder

20g mustard seeds

5g cassia

2g cardamom

1g cloves

Monisha Bharadwaj’s Indian in 7, a cookery book made up of 80, seven-ingredient recipes that can be on the table in 30 minutes or less

