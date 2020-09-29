Get 100 easy-to-plant alliums to transform your garden for just £20!

Established in 1993, Hayloft is renowned for offering a substantial and ever-changing range of plants, and prides itself on sourcing unique and rare varieties for you to showcase in your own garden. The Ultimate Allium collection is specially selected from the most interesting, unusual alliums for garden performance and satisfaction. Plant in autumn and shining spheres of colour will add dimension to your borders and hover magically above your decorative pots as your alliums flower through May and June. Cut flowers to add to bouquets or leave the blooms to dry for ornamental purposes during late summer. Get an Ultimate Allium Mix of 50 for £19.99, or an Ultimate Allium Mix of 100 for just 1p more!

The Ultimate Allium Mix of 100 bulbs comprises 20 sphaerocephalon, 20 Purple Sensation, 10 nigrum, 10 christophii, 20 cowanii and 20 oreophilum. These garlic derivatives, once known for their medicinal qualities as much as their flavour, are easy to grow in well-drained soil in sun or partial shade.

