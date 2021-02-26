Get 20 bars of 80Noir Ultra chocolate for just £12.99

If you have a sweet tooth and enjoy a bit of chocolate, you will love 80Noir Ultra. A multi-award-winning dark chocolate, this delicious treat promises to help you naturally balance your sports nutrition and enhance your wellbeing, so you can eat a little every day and feel fabulous! Better yet, thanks to this exclusive deal, if you use the code Bars at checkout, you’ll get 20 mini 13.5g bars for just £12.99 (plus £4.20 delivery), instead of the usual £17.50.

Delectable 80Noir Ultra won two gold stars at the Great Taste awards in 2019 and one star in 2020. It also won the Healthy Drink and Vegetarian Snack at The Women’s Running Product Awards 2019 and 2020, it was shortlisted for the Great British Food Awards in 2019, and it was featured in Forbes as No 2 Healthy Vegan Food & Drink January 2021, in Tatler in 2019 and in The Resident London in January 2021.

Tempted? Use the code Bars now to get this special deal. As if you need any more convincing to try this fantastic chocolate, here are just some 80Noir Ultra’s features and benefits:

It’s vegan, gluten and palm oil-free , and because it’s a mini bar, it means you can have a daily dose. Each bar is made of 13.5g of pure chocolate, which you can eat or use to make a hot chocolate. It’s 79.3% dark chocolate but it doesn’t have the same bitterness you find with other dark chocolates, so it bridges that gap for milk chocolate lovers who want a great quality chocolate.

Ingredients: 79.3% minimum of cocoa: cocoa mass; cocoa butter; sugar; emulsifier; soya lecithin; natural vanilla flavouring.

