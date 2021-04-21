£10 off when you spend £29 at the HonestBrew shop

If you consider yourself to be something of a beer connoisseur or you have someone in your life who is, you need to explore the HonestBrew, the UK’s most exciting online bottleshop. With a selection of more than 400 beers from the world’s best independent breweries including Cloudwater, Tiny Rebel and Northern Monk, to name but a few, plus a huge choice of mixed cases, multipacks, glassware, homebrew kits, merchandise and more, you’ll be in your absolute element. Better yet, with this exclusive deal, when you handpick your own unique selection of beers, you can get £10 off when you spend a minimum of £29 and have them delivered directly to your door for just £4.99*.

Get £10 off now

Note:

HonestBrew is the UK’s leading online direct to consumer craft beer retailer and a champion of independent breweries. In addition to the online bottle shop and the HonestBrew subscription service, there’s also the HonestBrew Membership scheme, which is free to join and gives members access to many benefits. Sound tempting? Here are just some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

HonestBrew gives members up to 15% off – the exclusive Member Price is shown alongside the Non-Member Price when you shop online

The HonestBrew Price Promise – if another retailer has the same order for less, HonestBrew will credit the member’s account for the difference

The Great Taste Guarantee – if a member doesn’t like a particular brew they’ve received, they can tell HonestBrew and their account will be credited for that beer

HonestBrew Membership is ideal for the more discerning drinker who is eager to seek out the latest brews, as members also receive early access to the freshest, most exclusive new releases and hard-to-find beers before anyone else. And, with express delivery for every order, members won’t have to wait long to experience the vast array of choice on offer from new and existing breweries.

Members simply need to top up their account with a minimum of £10 each month to receive all the HonestBrew Membership benefits.

*Terms and conditions: New customers only. UK residents aged 18 or over. Minimum spend £29. Excludes gift vouchers and gift subscriptions.

