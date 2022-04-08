The Radio Times logo

Best Doris Day movies as fans celebrate her 100th birthday

The actress and singer's movie career spanned two decades.

By
Published: Friday, 8th April 2022 at 2:07 pm
10 items

This week marks the 100th birthday of silver screen legend Doris Day.

The American actress and singer debuted as the female lead in the 1948 Warner Bros. musical romantic comedy Romance on the High Seas.

She went on to perform in other Warner Bros. musicals including Tea for Two, Lullaby of Broadway, Calamity Jane and Secret Love.

But it was her movie career than spanned two decades and nearly 40 films – with Day often presenting a patriarchal, nigh-mythical image of womanhood – for which she's most remembered.

Day starred in movies including The Man Who Knew Too Much, Julie and The Pajama Game, but her best role came in 1959’s light-hearted romantic comedy Pillow Talk, for which she earned an Oscar nomination in the best actress category.

The late Oscar-nominee passed away in 2019 at the age of 97.

In honour of her birthday, RadioTimes.com recalls some of her best movies, celebrating an illustrious career that will be remembered for many decades to come.

10 best Doris Day movies

Showing items 1 to 10 of 10

  • Move Over, Darling

    Comedy starring Doris Day and James Garner. Five years after she is presumed to have died in a plane crash, Ellen Arden returns home to find that she has just been officially pronounced dead, enabling her husband Nicholas to marry his new fiancée.

    BBC iPlayer

  • Pillow Talk

    Romantic comedy starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson. Interior decorator Jan Morrow shares her phone line with philandering songwriter Brad Allen, a man she despises. Meeting a handsome Texan, she is favourably struck by the difference between the two men.

    Sky Store
    +3 more

  • The Man Who Knew Too Much

    Thriller starring James Stewart and Doris Day. Dr and Mrs Ben McKenna's touring holiday of North Africa is rudely interrupted when a passing acquaintance dies in their arms - stabbed in the back. While the local police are questioning the couple, they learn that their son Hank has been kidnapped.

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • Julie

    A terrified wife tries to escape from her insanely jealous husband who is bent on killing her.

  • The Pajama Game

    An Iowa pajama factory worker falls in love with an affable superintendent who had been hired by the factory's boss to help oppose the workers' demand for a pay raise.

    Amazon Prime Video
    +1 more

  • Lover Come Back

    Romantic comedy starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day. When New York advertising executive Carol Templeton discovers that unscrupulous rival Jerry Webster is after a lucrative new account, she tries everything to steal it away from him - unaware that the product in question doesn't even exist!

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • That Touch of Mink

    Romantic comedy starring Cary Grant and Doris Day. Wealthy businessman Philip Shayne meets unemployed Cathy Timberlake under inauspicious circumstances when Shayne's limousine splashes mud on her dress. But his suave manner soon wins her over.

    iTunes
    +1 more

  • The Thrill of It All

    Doris Day and James Garner star in this comedy about an ordinary housewife who accepts a highly paid advertising job, shattering her pampered husband's domestic bliss as he is forced to cope with her new-found celebrity. With Arlene Francis and Edward Andrews

    Sky Store

  • Send Me No Flowers

    A hypochondriac believes he is dying and makes plans for his wife which she discovers and misunderstands.

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • The Glass Bottom Boat

    Romantic comedy starring Doris Day and Rod Taylor. Young widow Jennifer Nelson is employed as a public relations assistant by Nasa where she catches the eye of her boss, Bruce Templeton. But Bruce is also working on a top-secret project and as their relationship develops, the CIA begin to wonder whether Jennifer could be a Soviet spy.

    Google Play
    +1 more
See more Best Doris Day movies as fans celebrate her 100th birthday
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content