Best Doris Day movies as fans celebrate her 100th birthday
Move Over, Darling
Comedy starring Doris Day and James Garner. Five years after she is presumed to have died in a plane crash, Ellen Arden returns home to find that she has just been officially pronounced dead, enabling her husband Nicholas to marry his new fiancée.
Pillow Talk
Romantic comedy starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson. Interior decorator Jan Morrow shares her phone line with philandering songwriter Brad Allen, a man she despises. Meeting a handsome Texan, she is favourably struck by the difference between the two men.
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Thriller starring James Stewart and Doris Day. Dr and Mrs Ben McKenna's touring holiday of North Africa is rudely interrupted when a passing acquaintance dies in their arms - stabbed in the back. While the local police are questioning the couple, they learn that their son Hank has been kidnapped.
Julie
A terrified wife tries to escape from her insanely jealous husband who is bent on killing her.
The Pajama Game
An Iowa pajama factory worker falls in love with an affable superintendent who had been hired by the factory's boss to help oppose the workers' demand for a pay raise.
Lover Come Back
Romantic comedy starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day. When New York advertising executive Carol Templeton discovers that unscrupulous rival Jerry Webster is after a lucrative new account, she tries everything to steal it away from him - unaware that the product in question doesn't even exist!
That Touch of Mink
Romantic comedy starring Cary Grant and Doris Day. Wealthy businessman Philip Shayne meets unemployed Cathy Timberlake under inauspicious circumstances when Shayne's limousine splashes mud on her dress. But his suave manner soon wins her over.
The Thrill of It All
Doris Day and James Garner star in this comedy about an ordinary housewife who accepts a highly paid advertising job, shattering her pampered husband's domestic bliss as he is forced to cope with her new-found celebrity. With Arlene Francis and Edward Andrews
Send Me No Flowers
A hypochondriac believes he is dying and makes plans for his wife which she discovers and misunderstands.
The Glass Bottom Boat
Romantic comedy starring Doris Day and Rod Taylor. Young widow Jennifer Nelson is employed as a public relations assistant by Nasa where she catches the eye of her boss, Bruce Templeton. But Bruce is also working on a top-secret project and as their relationship develops, the CIA begin to wonder whether Jennifer could be a Soviet spy.