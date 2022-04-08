Best Doris Day movies as fans celebrate her 100th birthday

The American actress and singer debuted as the female lead in the 1948 Warner Bros. musical romantic comedy Romance on the High Seas.

She went on to perform in other Warner Bros. musicals including Tea for Two, Lullaby of Broadway, Calamity Jane and Secret Love.

But it was her movie career than spanned two decades and nearly 40 films – with Day often presenting a patriarchal, nigh-mythical image of womanhood – for which she's most remembered.