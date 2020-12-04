Radio Times Christmas 2020 double issue book offer*!

Zog and the Flying Doctors Puzzle and Activity Book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler – this year’s Radio Times Christmas issue book offer*

In celebration of the new Zog and the Flying Doctors animation coming to your screens this Christmas, we are offering Radio Times Christmas magazine readers the opportunity to claim a copy of Zog and the Flying Doctors Puzzle and Activity Book — filled with colourful illustrations and fun, engaging activities and puzzles inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s heart-warming story. Find out how to claim below.

Advertisement

The book is an A4, 32-page, glossy special edition, is exclusive to Radio Times and includes wordsearches, colouring in, dot-to-dots, a Zog craft project, a doctor’s recipe and a two-page board game with cutout counters!

Share your Zog book photos with us on social media using #ChristmasRadioTimes and we will re-post our favourites!

HOW TO CLAIM THE BOOK

Complete the coupon on page 48 of the Radio Times Christmas double issue (listings dated 19 December 2020 – 1 January 2021), including payment details to cover £2.50 p&p*, and send to Radio Times Zog Book Offer, PO Box 12635, Colchester, CO7 5AN.

Coupon must be received by Friday 18 December 2020 for the best chance of delivery by Christmas. Please note, there may be localised postal delays.

*£2.50 p&p applies. Final closing date 31 January 2021.

Terms and conditions

The book is subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis by postal redemption. Coupons must be received by 31 January 2021. Only one free book per coupon. Photocopied coupons are not accepted. Coupons are only redeemable against the promotional Zog and the Flying

Doctors Puzzle and Activity Book as described in RT. Postal applications that arrive without a completed coupon will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery. We cannot guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Offer only available in the UK.

Advertisement

Promoter Immediate Media Company London Ltd. Your personal information will be used as set out in our Privacy Policy, which can be viewed here.