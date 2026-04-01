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New James Bond novel announced from acclaimed spin-off author with "an extraordinarily timely story"
Young Bond author Charlie Higson is returning to the world of Ian Fleming’s spy in a new novel.
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Published: Wednesday, 1 April 2026 at 9:00 am
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