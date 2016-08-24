Even years after the last Harry Potter book came out, it turns out we STILL don’t know everything about the world of the Boy Who Lived – because JK Rowling just revealed that one of the book’s characters originally had a completely different name.

Now, we had some idea that Rowling had tried a few different monikers out for her characters before the final versions – Hermione’s surname was originally supposed to be Puckle instead of Granger, for example – but we had no idea that any of them ended up changing quite as drastically as the original name for Gryffindor student Dean Thomas, who the author revealed yesterday was originally called “Gary” after responding to a fan confused about one of her early sketches for the book series.