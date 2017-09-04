The star, who has just released his 20th book, 5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food, claims that the condition, which affects his ability to read, gives him a unique perspective when he embarks on projects.

"If I'm in a meeting I just see the problems differently and I obsess about things differently," he says. "Some bits of work need to be sweated over and cried over and crafted. Because I'm dyslexic, sometimes, when it requires a load of stuff to be done, I just do it. It's like I'm a massive ten-tonne boulder rolling down the hill."

It's not the first time he has spoken out about his dyslexia. He discussed being labelled "a thick kid" in school because of his learning disability with madebydyslexia.org. Check out the clip below.

More like this

But he doesn't claim to have gotten everything right.

"I've made lots of business or financial mistakes. But painful as many of them can be there's always been a massive amount of learning that I've taken on, so I'm quite philosophical about those things."

Advertisement

Read the full interview in this week's Radio Times, on sale in shops and via iTunes from Tuesday