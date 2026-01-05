❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Queen legend Brian May argues we've lost the ability to "discuss" and "respect" other people's point of view
"There's so much suffering in the world, why would we want to add to it?"
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 5 January 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad