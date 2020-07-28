The Booker Prize longlist 2020 announced – here’s who made the list

One of the most prestigious awards in the literary world, the Man Booker Prize for Fiction has announced its longlist for 2020. Known as the “Booker Dozen”, the list of 13 titles was selected by an expert panel of judges, chaired by Margaret Busby.

Later in the year a shortlist will be drawn up from the total 13 before an overall winner is selected. Last year’s prize was awarded jointly to Margaret Atwood for her The Handmaid’s Tale sequel, The Testaments and Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other.

To be considered for the prize, a novel must be written in English and published in the UK or Ireland, although the author can be any nationality. This year’s candidates were chosen from 162 titles published between 1st October 2019 and 20th September 2020.

The 2020 longlist includes historical fiction writer Dame Hilary Mantel, who previously won the Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall in 2009 and Bring Up the Bodies in 2012.

Man Booker Prize longlist 2020

