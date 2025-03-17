Sharing the news, Smith wrote: "It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album, Based on a True Story, drops on March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all."

In the cover art, Will is seen in blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a prep-style red and white jacket with matching baseball cap, which he’s holding as he poses.

Alongside the art post, Smith confirmed the 14 tracks appearing on the list, and revealed that he will reunite with DJ Jazzy Jeff, with whom he worked closely during his Fresh Prince musical era.

Together, they released time-defying hit songs Summertime, Boom! Shake the Room and Parents Just Don’t Understand.

Will Smith. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will’s 26-year-old son, Jaden, will also appear on the album for the track Work of Art.

Beautiful Scars, which he released earlier this year, will be present on the album too.

Based on a True Story is Smith’s first musical release since the album Lost and Found in 2005, after which he focused on his blossoming acting career, becoming one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

During the height of his career, Will became known for providing the title tracks and theme songs to his blockbusters, including Men in Black and Wild Wild West.

Over the course of his career, he released Big Willie Style in 1997, Willennium in 1999, and Born to Reign in 2002, before Lost and Found.

In 2022, Smith faced a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards after slapping presenter Chris Rock live on stage after a joke made at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

He won an Oscar for Leading Actor for his performance as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in tennis biopic King Richard at the same ceremony.

Shortly after the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy, and has since been busy with projects including Bel-Air, a gritty reboot of sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and TikTok collaborations.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.