Watch Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart dressed as men in new music video
The actresses have joined Brie Larson to appear in the new video for Just One of the Guys from American singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis
Ever wondered what a male version of Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart would look like? Nope, neither have we but we have to admit the results are pretty hilarious...
The actresses have teamed up with 21 Jump Street's Brie Larson to get in touch with their masculine sides in the new music video from American singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis.
The trio sport moustaches, Adidas tracksuits and rat tails to showcase their moves in the video for Just One of the Guys from Lewis's forthcoming album The Voyager.
Hathaway even tries her hand at breakdancing, although we wouldn't exactly call the Oscar-winner a natural. Take a look at the full video below...