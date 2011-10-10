Video: One Direction live at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards
Last year's X Factor breakout stars treat fans to What Makes You Beautiful at Wembley Arena
Olly Murs and the Inbetweeners were amongst the winners at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards yesterday, but there was no doubt who most of the 9,000 fans were at Wembley Arena to see - yes, it's One Direction.
Despite Pixie Lott headlining the concert, the loudest cheers of the afternoon were reserved for the X Factor five piece when they took to the stage to sing What Makes You Beautiful.
And Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson did not disappoint... camera phones to the ready everyone, here's their performance:
Liam from One Direction said the crowd reaction was overwhelming: "We had our ear pieces in but it was so so loud. We just thought 'Woah'."
The event, hosted by Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw and Mollie King from The Saturdays also saw performances from Cher Lloyd, Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran and Rizzle Kicks.
Here's a list of the winners:
Best British album: Olly Murs - Olly Murs
Best British music act: The Wanted
Teen Hero: Alec Martin, Pippa Haines and Charlie Ward
Best British young sports star: Tom Daley
Best British actor: Rupert Grint
Best British single: Ed Sheeran - The A Team
Best British TV show: The Inbetweeners