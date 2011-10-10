And Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson did not disappoint... camera phones to the ready everyone, here's their performance:

Liam from One Direction said the crowd reaction was overwhelming: "We had our ear pieces in but it was so so loud. We just thought 'Woah'."

The event, hosted by Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw and Mollie King from The Saturdays also saw performances from Cher Lloyd, Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran and Rizzle Kicks.

Here's a list of the winners:

Best British album: Olly Murs - Olly Murs

Best British music act: The Wanted

Teen Hero: Alec Martin, Pippa Haines and Charlie Ward

Best British young sports star: Tom Daley

Best British actor: Rupert Grint

Best British single: Ed Sheeran - The A Team

Best British TV show: The Inbetweeners