Olly Murs and the Inbetweeners were amongst the winners at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards yesterday, but there was no doubt who most of the 9,000 fans were at Wembley Arena to see - yes, it's One Direction.

Advertisement

Despite Pixie Lott headlining the concert, the loudest cheers of the afternoon were reserved for the X Factor five piece when they took to the stage to sing What Makes You Beautiful.

And Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson did not disappoint... camera phones to the ready everyone, here's their performance:

Liam from One Direction said the crowd reaction was overwhelming: "We had our ear pieces in but it was so so loud. We just thought 'Woah'."

The event, hosted by Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw and Mollie King from The Saturdays also saw performances from Cher Lloyd, Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran and Rizzle Kicks.

More like this

Here's a list of the winners:

Best British album: Olly Murs - Olly Murs

Best British music act: The Wanted

Teen Hero: Alec Martin, Pippa Haines and Charlie Ward

Best British young sports star: Tom Daley

Best British actor: Rupert Grint

Best British single: Ed Sheeran - The A Team

Advertisement

Best British TV show: The Inbetweeners

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement